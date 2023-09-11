MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Renters of a Whitehaven apartment complex refuse to drink from the water coming out the faucet.
“It looks like sh** water,” said one woman who lives at Hickory Hill Apartments in Whitehaven.
She said the problem has been ongoing for more than a year. During that time period, her family has invested in water bottles and avoided using faucets that have especially brown water.
“I think it’s a busted pipe,” she said. “I know it’s definitely something wrong with the water.”
No tenant would speak on camera because renters worried management would evict them for talking to the media.
After FOX13 alerted Memphis, Light, Gas and Water to the problem, the utility company flushed the lines in the area.
“It appears that the ongoing issues stem from the apartment’s plumbing,” the spokeswoman said.
When asked if the water was safe to drink, she wrote, “discoloration only affects the appearance of the water; it does not affect the water quality or taste.”
When FOX13 approached the leasing office, no one appeared to be inside. A note on the door indicated that the office was closed to the public.
Renters just want management to fix the plumbing issue.
“I would not take a bath in that,” one woman said.
