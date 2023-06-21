MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Another Memphis liquor store was broken into overnight, police said.
A business-center security guard alerted police after noticing a Tahoe speeding away at a nearby liquor store on Kirby Road about 2:30 a.m. June 21.
Three cars were seen backed up to Kirby Wines & Liquors and a man wearing a black hoodie was seen standing outside the store holding a gun, police said.
The store's window was damaged and many liquor and wine bottles were broken on the store's floor when officers arrived.
Video surveillance captured four men wearing hoodies, masks and gloves; they left in an SUV and two cars.
About $2,000 worth of bottles of liquor were taken, the store's general manager reported to police.
One of the store's exterior cameras was removed.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
