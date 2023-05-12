MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) scheduled to conduct truck-mounted sprayer to control the spread of adult mosquitoes that carry the West Nile virus.
SCHD's Mosquito Control Program routinely traps and tests mosquitoes for the presence of West Nile Virus as a part of a program to limit the spread of the virus through Shelby County.
The following ZIP codes in Shelby County area that will be included in the routes:
- Monday, May 15 at 8:00-10:00 p.m., ZIP Codes: 38138, 38139, 38119, 38125
- Tuesday, May 16 at 8:00-10:00 p.m., ZIP Codes: 38111, 38117, 38118
- Wednesday, May 17 at 8:00-10:00 p.m., ZIP Codes: 38117, 38120, 38138
- Thursday, May 18 at 8:00-10:00 p.m., ZIP Codes: 38117, 38119
- Friday, May 19 at 5:00-6:00 a.m., ZIP Code: 38109
Those who have chronic health problems including asthma or other lung conditions may want to remain indoors during the time of spraying, officials said.
Citizens who do not want their residences to be sprayed should contact the Vector Control Program by emailing Vector.Control@shelbycountytn.gov or calling (901) 222-9715.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mom saves baby as man steals her truck at Memphis Kroger
- Couple files $1 million lawsuit against Memphis restaurant, records show
- Man accused of ordering Young Dolph's murder released from jail, records show
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives