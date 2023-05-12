MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Everything hacked.
From bank account to social media apps, just to get email.
A Shelby County woman said this was the nightmare she has been battling the past few weeks.
She said this has put a strain on her financially.
"Everyone I spoke with says it seems like something you would see out of a movie,” said Janiece Jones, the fraud victim.
A horror movie, where Jones is starring as the victim.
“I had gotten emails someone tried to Zelle themselves money from my Navy Federal account, and they also went in and updated the address and contact information," said Jones.
Hines said she contacted Navy Federal to rectify this issue.
The bank closed her account, and she figured her nightmare was over, but it was just beginning. Other accounts became compromised.
"My Paypal account, my emails," Jones said. "I have Gmail and Yahoo. They hacked into those. My Bank of America, the credit cards listed in my wallet in my iPhone."
And the list goes on, putting Jones in a financial bind.
“I've had American Express, I have Chase, I have my house payment coming out. So many things are automatic pay coming out of my account, they have been returned back to me,” Jones said.
Jeff Horton, a cybersecurity expert at One Point Solutions Group in Memphis, suggest those in Jones' situation should have all of her electronics scanned for viruses and hacking software programs.
"Once that is done, and she is sure there is no problem there, she can go in and reset all of her passwords," Horton said. "Starting with the most critical."
Jones is now pulling out all the stops to protect herself. She now has fraud protection, a credit monitoring system, placed a lock in her social security number and set up second authenticators for all accounts.
"Never reuse passwords, especially for your bank accounts and emails," Horton said. "Make sure the multifactor authenticator is turned on."