NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Supreme Court has suspended Shelby County attorney Gerald Waggoner, Jr., for two years for violating disciplinary rules.
Back in 2017, Waggoner was suspended for three years for removing client funds from a trust account and transferring them to his personal use, according to a media release.
The court also alleged that Waggoner mishandled cases involving children who had been injured in a car accident.
It was reported on July 11, that Waggoner would be suspended for two years, with 18 months served on an active suspension.
Additionally, he has to pay restitution to the children, obtain additional legal education, and engage a practice monitor during the suspension, officials said.
