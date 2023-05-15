MEMPHIS, Tenn. - "Will the county raise its wheel tax?" is one of the questions that county leaders are weighing as the mayor’s proposed budget looms.
In May 15's county commission meeting, county leaders continued the discussion.
“There’s been so many points today that make it very obvious that the wheel tax is not the most assured path forward. I really urge us to vote no,” said Commissioner Britney Thornton.
“I’m concerned, I know I’ve heard a lot in my community reaching out very concerned, about what direction it is we go,” added Commissioner Charlie Caswell.
The proposed $50 increase would be double what people in the county currently pay, and in his proposal for the commission, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris estimated it would bring in about $34 million annually.
This money would go towards the debt service fund to repay any borrowed money by the county.
When it came time to vote, commissioners ultimately voted in favor of sending it back to committee for further discussion and debate.
Also in May 15's meeting, the first reading of bringing a citizens law enforcement review board, or CLERB, to the county.
The Tennessee state legislature voted this spring to outlaw any local versions of this.
Sponsor Erika Sugarmon said the state law is still in mind and there will be extensive review done by county attorneys.
“What I seek to do with this ordinance is let’s get rid of the bad apples and in the process of establishing a CLERB, Memphis already has a CLERB and we want one for Shelby County,” said Sugarmon.
Commissioner Mick Wright introduced an amendment to the current budget that would take away $1.3 million from county clerk Wanda Halbert’s operational budget.
Instead, Wright is asking to give that money to District Attorney Steve Mulroy’s office, which needs to hire public defenders.
It’s a move that brought debate and comment, as Halbert was not in the crowd on Monday.
“If I could, I would love to hear from the clerk about the impact of that because is it again going to push her to move forward and make these things happen, how is this going to impact her office from moving forward?,” said Caswell.
