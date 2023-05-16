MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 Investigates is digging into a Shelby County resolution that aims to change the way violent criminal suspects are let out of jail.
Currently those decisions can be made by judicial commissioners, who are not elected.
FOX13 Investigates examined the resolution to determine exactly what it is aiming to do.
Its sponsor, Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright of District 3, said its goal is to cut down on what’s perceived as a revolving door, that violent criminal defendants walk free from jail, only to commit more crimes.
A state law, sponsored by Rep. John Gillespie, R-Memphis, set to go into effect July 1, means people accused of the worst violent crimes, class A and B felonies, will have to face an elected judge instead of a judicial commissioner.
Wright said essentially that he wanted Shelby County to begin implementing its own version of the law right away.
“We’re seeing examples of people being charged with a string of felonies and going through the court system multiple times,” Wright said.
The resolution is non-binding.
It must be signed by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris to be considered in effect.
A spokesperson for Harris said on May 16, that the Mayor intends to sign the resolution.
However, it will ultimately be sent to the administrator of the Shelby County criminal courts.
Rheunte Benson, the criminal administrator, could not be reached for comment.
On April 30, there was a shootout at a busy East Memphis restaurant, Huey’s, and police allege Chase Harris shot at an off-duty police officer.
Harris has bonded out of jail, an illustration, as laid out by local leaders, of a revolving door in the justice system.
The FOX13 Investigates examination found the problem may not be as severe as the rumors show.
The issue comes down to the decision to release a suspect on his or her own recognizance, which means with a signature, promising to return for their court date.
The suspect can then be released from jail.
Critics, including Mayor Jim Strickland have pointed to it as a significant cause of crime in Memphis, so FOX13 Investigates put that to the test, examining more than 2,300 arrests, amounting to every arrest in the county since April 1.
FOX13 Investigates did not find a single criminal defendant accused of violent crimes being released on their own recognizance, which means they may have bailed out, but they had to pay to do so.
