MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Where are the solutions to the violent crime and low bonds in Shelby County?
On Thursday, we heard from two county and state leaders who say they’re in agreement – it starts with our court and bail systems.
Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright and Senator Brent Taylor held a press conference to discuss some of the ideas and changes coming.
One includes a resolution to have circuit court judges help with the criminal case workload.
“We're asking circuit court judges, our circuit court judges already have authority to sit on criminal trials, but it's my understanding that they're not currently doing that,” said Wright.
According to the docket for Thursday, there were hundreds of hearings and appearances scheduled, spread across multiple floors and multiple divisions.
One item missing from that lengthy docket was trials. There were none listed.
Wright pointed out the fact that after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, the fifth floor of 201 Poplar, where the criminal division is located, was empty.
He said other solutions discussed include the commission plans to keep track of how long trials are taking and keeping track of the outcomes of these hearings, but also transparency in who is getting bond and who is not.
Senator Brent Taylor (R), who represents Memphis, said there’s more happening at the state level, like funding for more state troopers and $50 million to build a new prison.
“So what the message that Tennessee is sending to the criminal element in this community and elsewhere is that if you commit a violent crime, you’re a** is going to jail and you're going to stay there until you serve all of your sentence. And this bail hearing room is just one part of that,” said Taylor.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Car crash in North Memphis leaves 4 injured, police say
- 1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in North Memphis, police say
- Rigged wire led to apartment fire that killed four young children, MFD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives