MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis-Shelby County commissioners selected on Monday its newest school board member.

Mauricio Calvo was chosen over seven other candidates to replace Sheleah Harris, the former Memphis-Shelby County Schools vice chair who stepped down last month after expressing frustration about the school district's search for its next superintendent.

Calvo, who is also the CEO of Latino Memphis, starts immediately for MSCS.

