MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Emergency Management team will be hosting a Community Emergency Response Team Training Class.

The class will be free and take place on July 22 and 29. 

This is a two-day class that was made to teach people how to prepare and respond to emergencies and disasters. 

Some topics this class will include:

  • How to use a Fire Extinguisher
  • Disaster First Aid and Triage
  • Disaster Psychology
  • How to prepare a Disaster Go Kit

If you are interested in registering for the class, click HERE.

