COVINGTON, Tenn. - A Shelby County firefighter is facing many charges including kidnapping, according to the Covington Police Department (CPD)
CPD got a report of an aggravated domestic assault in the area of Surrey Hill Place in Covington.
Detectives met with a woman, Hannah Voss, at an investigations department and they were told by her that there were two other women involved, CPD said.
CPD officers and detectives served the order of protection and took custody of multiple firearms for sake keeping at the home until a hearing at court.
Each woman was interviewed and they described multiple physical altercations between them and the alleged suspect during the incident which lasted over a period of days and for years, police said.
Jonathan Voss, 30, was identified as the alleged suspect.
The investigation also confirmed that during some of the violent incidents at the home, the couple's two young children were present, CPD said.
Voss was found by law enforcement and was sent to Tipton County jail.
FOX13 paid a visit to the address where police said they executed a search warrant Wednesday. Although police did not provide an exact address, our team noticed a truck parked at one of the homes that appeared to have a specialized firefighter license plate. No one answered the door there. We also saw someone pull into the driveway at that home. They refused to speak.
We were able to catch up with a neighbor who requested not to be identified.
The neighbor told us she’d visited the area for the past five years and has family who lives in the neighborhood. She said she recalls seeing Voss at the home with family members.
“Every day normal people. I never heard a ruckus, never heard anything down there,” the neighbor explained. “I just heard that there had been some domestic violence that had been going on. I understand that he’s a firefighter. I just wish that someone had seen it beforehand to where he could have gotten help before it got to this point.”
According to police, detectives were able to obtain evidence that matched the victims’ statements.
We also reached out to the Shelby County Fire Department who told FOX13 Voss is employed with the department. Voss is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
He was charged with 3 counts of aggravated domestic assault, 3 counts of kidnapping, two counts of interference with 911, and possession of schedule III.
On September 1, He was released on a $25,000 bond, police said.
