0 Shelby County has 4 times usual amount of voter's registration, early voting might be impacted

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - The Shelby County elections commission has been slammed with an unusually high number of voters registering.

Shelby County Election Commission administrator Linda Phillips told FOX13 voter registration has been off the charts.

“I’m not certain that we will get these in by early voting. If they show up to early vote, it’s possible that they will have to vote a provisional - but if they wait until Election Day they will all be in there,” Phillips said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Phillips said her office has seen four times the usual number of voter’s registration forms.

“Typically in a midterm election, I would expect to get 10,000 registrations in August and September. This year it looks like 45,000,” Phillips said.

Catherine Day moved here from California. She came in to register to vote. She tells us she expects to vote on Election Day - in spite of the busy office.

“I have faith in the system that they will get it done,” Day said.

Day shared with us that she is extra excited to be voting in Tennessee. “Tennessee could be the state that flips the whole Congress that’s why it is important to me.”

The election commission has been getting slammed with duplicate applications. That's because of a false statement going around Shelby County that if you were already registered in Tennessee - you had to re-register.

That rumor has been proven to be false.

For more information on registering to vote in Shelby County, click here.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.