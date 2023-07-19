MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officials from the Shelby County Health Department announced that a clinic is closed due to storm damage and power outages following severe storms.
Employees with the Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic on Kirby Center Cove have been relocated to other clinics, and patients with scheduled appointments will be rescheduled.
No other offices are affected at this time, the department said.
