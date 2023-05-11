MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Shelby County Criminal Court Judge was reprimanded after asking for donations to benefit a school on Facebook while wearing her judicial robe.
In a press release acquired by FOX13, the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct said Judge A. Melissa Boyd was given notice of an investigation in December 2022, and the board added that she did not respond in the required 14 days.
The board notified Boyd that she was required to respond within 14 days of receiving the notice, but she did not respond until late February.
In late March, the board said it told Boyd "that the investigation had been expanded to include the failure to timely respond to the Board's inquiry."
"Judges are expected to maintain the highest standards of conduct at all times," the release read. "...Conflating judicial office with promoting the private interests of others is prohibited. Here, you lent the prestige of judicial office to advance the private interests of others by soliciting money and resources on social media."
State law prohibits judges from using their position to advance either their personal interests, or those of other people.
"The ethical standards are clear that judges are required to cooperate with judicial disciplinary agencies...and the statutory duty to respond within fourteen days after service of a notice of a full investigation is not discretionary," the board's letter added. "Failing to respond to an investigation is inconsistent with a judge's proper performance of the judge's duties and undermines public confidence in the judiciary. Simply stated, failing to respond is unacceptable."
Boyd was elected in August 2022, unseating former Judge Mark Ward.
She was previously an assistant district attorney with the Shelby County District Attorney's Office, and a private practice attorney.
