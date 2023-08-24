SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris joined FOX13's Ernie Freeman on Thursday to talk about ongoing gun crime in Memphis and Shelby County as well as issues and solutions at the Shelby County Clerk's Office run by Wanda Halbert.

Despite a history of problems with Shelby County customers getting their license plates, things at the clerk's office have been running smoothly in recent weeks. Harris has openly opposed Clerk Halbert in the past, leading to Freeman's question, "Do you still want Wanda Halbert out of office?"

Harris responded, implying that his opinion hasn't changed.

"I think I've made my opinion of the situation clear over the course of the last couple of years of us dealing with this," Mayor Harris said. "I think the good news is that D.A. Mulroy has called in a special investigator to try to figure out what's going on. I think there are a few issues still remaining."

Harris said that, despite ordering his own tags "many months ago" he still has not received his new plates, leading Freeman to question Harris and Halbert's strained relationship.

"Are you two going to kiss and make up? Is this going to be a political friendship down the road," Freeman asked the Shelby County Mayor.

"I've got enough friends," Mayor Harris responded. "But, I can work with anyone.. whoever it may be if they have the public's interest at heart and they're mission driven and they're really about the service."

Harris and Freeman then shifted the conversation to positive news out of Shelby County, the country's free gun lock program which Harris praised.

The program, where Shelby County residents can go to the Shelby County Government's website and order a free gun lock by mail, is one of the only pieces of legislation getting any traction in Nashville at the special session called for by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Harris said.

In a session where few laws regarding gun control are expected to be passed, Lee is hopeful the free gun locks program is one.

"If there is a takeaway, it's the gun lock program," Harris said, saying there's a good chance the state will adopt Shelby County's blueprint and make free gun locks available across Tennessee.

The gun locks, Harris said, can help prevent many shootings, both accidental and targeted crime.

Securing guns in homes could help keep guns out of the hands of minors, like the 2-year-old boy who shot himself in the thumb in Parkway Village after finding a weapon in the couch. Harris said that gun locks could also help keep thieves from stealing guns from cars, an act which, according to the mayor, leads to more stolen guns on the streets and more shootings.

"They're breaking into these cars. They're stealing the guns. The guns end up in the criminal stream and we all pay a cost for that," Mayor Harris said.