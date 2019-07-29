Shelby County Schools holding health clinics for immunizations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As we gear up for another successful school year, Shelby County Schools is committed to ensuring all students are fully immunized in compliance with TN Law.
Enrolled students must be up to date on all required immunizations in order to attend an SCS school.
The District has invested in a medical records system to monitor immunizations and health code compliance. In addition, all SCS schools will be required to complete an immunization audit.
SCS is partnering with the Shelby County Health Department and Well Child to assist families with immunizations.
If your child needs immunizations, you can visit a personal doctor or any of the local Shelby County Health Department locations listed below.
To make an appointment or contact the Shelby County Health Department for questions, call 901-222-9980. Walk-ins are welcome, and no child will be denied due to lack of insurance.
• Cawthorn Clinic: 1000 Haynes, 38114 (M-F)
• Collierville Health Clinic: 167 Washington, 38017 (T-Th)
• Hickory Hill Clinic: 6950 Kirby Center Cv., 38115 (M-F)
• Immunization Clinic: 814 Jefferson, 38105 (M-F)
• Millington Clinic: 8225 Hwy. 51, 38053 (M-F)
• Shelby Crossing Clinic: 6170 Macon Rd., 38134 (M-F)
• Southland Mall Clinic: 1287 Southland Mall, 38116 (M-F)
You can also visit our two SCS student health clinics beginning Monday July 29th from 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. (by appointment only) or by calling 901-531-6321.
SCS Health Clinic Manager Karmeisha Johnson will be available on Monday, July 29th at 10AM at the East High School Health Clinic (3206 Poplar Ave, clinic entrance off Walnut Grove) to talk about the importance of immunizations and the services SCS Health Clinics provide throughout the school year.
