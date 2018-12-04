Shelby County Schools raising money for Arkansas deadly bus crash victims

In the wake of the tragedy that tore a heart in the Memphis community, Shelby County Schools (SCS) is raising money to help the victims and their families.
A bus transporting a youth football team home from a championship game played over the weekend was traveling from Texas to Memphis when the accident occurred.
Shelby County Schools and SchoolSeed Foundation are partnering to collect funds to help the families impacted by the tragic accident that took place the morning of December 3, 2018.
SCS took to Twitter to release the following statement:
There is nothing more devastating than the loss of a child, and our hearts are broken for the families impacted by the bus accident this morning. We are partnering with @SchoolSeedMEM to collect funds to help the families impacted by this accident.
