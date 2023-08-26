MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crime across Memphis is a top concern for many citizens.
It is an issue being attacked from various angles, including inside prison cells.
The Shelby County Division Of Corrections (SCDOC) offered a glimpse of how lives are being transformed. To turn inmates to Jesus Christ.
Melvin Kneeland, the pastor of North Tabernacle Holy Church, partnered with the SCDOC to host a spiritual revival for prisoners and their families.
This revival took place Aug 25, at 10:30 a.m., on Sycamore View.
"A revival will show where you are headed. Turn around. this could be a turn around in everybody's life," Kneeland said.
Kneeland said he is a testament to the future of those he is ministering to because he was once in their chairs.
"When I got out, in my mind I didn't want to hurt people anymore. I wanted to be a blessing to the community and that made a great impact in my life," he said.
More than forty inmates were baptized this week.
"If we want to heal the people in the community. We have to heal from the inside," Anthony Alexander, SCDOC director said.
Inside the walls of the prison to make the streets of Memphis a better place to live for all.
The revival ran all week and up to 30 pastors visited the facility reaching hundreds of inmates through multiple services.
Alexander said this was the first of many events like this.
They used this revival as a launching point to allow more community partners to visit.
