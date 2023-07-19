Texas executes former cop for hiring 2 people to kill his wife nearly 30 years ago
Mie Ahmt

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Formerly incarcerated individuals looking to jumpstart their careers will have an opportunity to learn new skills with the "Earn While You Learn" training program.

Starting this week, the Shelby County Government's Office of Re-Entry will accept up to 20 ex-offenders for a six-week training program.

The program includes a bi-weekly stipend, participant report card and a career aptitude assessment and focuses on foundational and industry-specific skills to help strengthen the participant's resume.

Those who complete the program will receive personalized job placement support.

To apply visit, SCOfficeOfReentry.com.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News