SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Formerly incarcerated individuals looking to jumpstart their careers will have an opportunity to learn new skills with the "Earn While You Learn" training program.
Starting this week, the Shelby County Government's Office of Re-Entry will accept up to 20 ex-offenders for a six-week training program.
The program includes a bi-weekly stipend, participant report card and a career aptitude assessment and focuses on foundational and industry-specific skills to help strengthen the participant's resume.
Those who complete the program will receive personalized job placement support.
To apply visit, SCOfficeOfReentry.com.