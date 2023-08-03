MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A portion of Shelby Farms Greenline will be temporarily closed this months, officials said.
This is to complete planned maintenance on the pedestrian bridge, which spans the Wolf River.
The closure beings the week of Aug. 21 and should take up to two weeks to complete, officials said.
Shelby Farm's Greenline is more than 10 miles of a paved, urban trail that connects Midtown Memphis through Shelby Farms Park to Cordova.
The temporary closure will mean some detours and restricted access for trail users.
Click below for a map of the trail closure:
