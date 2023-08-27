MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Local residents were forced to go more than 24 hours without lights and air conditioning amid an excessive heat warning.

Some who live in the Sherwood Forest community reported having no power for a total of 29 hours.

“Sitting in the car trying to keep cool, going to grab a bite to eat,” said one resident who told us she drove around with her dog just to keep cool in the extreme heat.

“I went to Starbucks to cool off,” she continued. “I got the blinds closed, doors closed and we kind of hanging out in the back of the house.”

Neighbors explained their power had been out since about 1:30 p.m., Friday afternoon.

We spoke with several families in the area who asked to remain anonymous, including one household that uses an oxygen tank. The family asked for better communication about outage and restoration times from Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW).

2:28 Benefit concert for Sherwood Forest storm victims set for Saturday MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People in an East Memphis neighborhood are still rebuilding after a violent…

“What’s aggravating is light, gas and water doesn’t really give you an explanation or a time as to when they’ll have the power on, because of my health conditions, I can’t do much. With light, gas and water, we have to wait for them to let people know what’s going on in an estimated time, especially when you have temperatures over 100 degrees. It’s crazy.”

We reached out to MLGW to learn more about what caused the outages.

The utility company told FOX13 a tree fell Friday, knocking out four utility poles in the Sherwood Forest community.

The damage affected about 154 customers.

MLGW released the following statement to FOX13:

“The outage happened Friday when a tree fell and knocked out four utility poles near the 1200 block of Rhodes Cove. A tree trimming crew cleared the debris, and an electrical crew is replacing the four damaged poles and the associated equipment. We expect the work will be finished around 7 p.m. tonight.”