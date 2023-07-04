FORT WORTH, Texas - Authorities in Texas say three people were killed and eight people were injured when gunfire erupted following a local festival.
The shooting in Fort Worth happened Monday night in the Como neighborhood in the city’s southwest. WFAA, citing police, reports the shooting occurred just hours after the end of the neighborhood’s annual ComoFest.
The report said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning. It was also unclear how many people may have opened fire.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 baby girls, 19-year-old woman shot prior to police chase, MPD says
- Man shot to death after fight at Tunica restaurant, sheriff's office says
- Bartlett family describe 'unbearable' heat after more than a week without power
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives