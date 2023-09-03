MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting at a Hickory Hill apartment complex sent two men to the hospital, police said.
The shooting happened on Sunday at The Arbors Apartments around 4:25 p.m., police said.
The two men were sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, the Memphis Police Department said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
