arbor apartment shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting at a Hickory Hill apartment complex sent two men to the hospital, police said.

The shooting happened on Sunday at The Arbors Apartments around 4:25 p.m., police said.

The two men were sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, the Memphis Police Department said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News