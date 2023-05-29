MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A massive house party on Sea Isle Road came to a sudden end Sunday night after what neighbors believe was automatic gunfire broke out, sending partiers running in every direction.
The shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m., on May 28.
MPD reports there were no injuries.
An AirBNB listing for the house at the center of the shooting is still online.
According to the listing, the home costs $160 per night to rent, and features two bedrooms and a bathroom.
In spite of the house’s small size, neighbors told FOX13 more than 100 people were at the party, which was so large the crowd spilled out into the front yard and street.
“I would say about 100 to 150,” a neighbor said. “The cars were all down the entire street and they were drag racing as well.”
Another neighbor shared an image of the large crowd outside the home before the shooting.
Those who live near the home told FOX13 it is a popular Airbnb, with people staying there almost every weekend.
Most had never had problems with it before this weekend.
“Everyone looked like they were in their late teens or twenties,” a neighbor said of the crowd.
The large crowd, loud music and drag racing didn’t have neighbors worried for long.
Just before 11:30 p.m., security cameras captured gunfire breaking out and partiers running away.
Neighbors said they had to duck for cover in their homes.
“Right after the gunshots, we heard basically mass chaos outside as everyone was running to get to their car,” a neighbor who was awoken by the shooting said.
There is still evidence of the party around the neighborhood.
Cars had their windows shot out, skid marks on the road show where drivers made their getaways and a neighbor found bullet casings in his driveway.
Investigators were back at the house on May 29.
Several neighbors told FOX13 they had filed complaints with Airbnb.
“I know Airbnb already has a strict no party policy,” a neighbor said.
The Airbnb listing for the house said no more than five guests and four cars are allowed.
It also states no events, parties or large gatherings are allowed.
Those rules were clearly ignored.
Neighbors said they are just glad the ordeal is over and hope the situation will serve as a lesson to companies buying up houses around town.
“I think they need to be a little more considerate with what they are doing with them, whether they choose to resell, rent or inevitably turn it into an airbnb,” a neighbor said.
FOX13 looked up the home’s owner through the Shelby County Property Assessor’s website.
It was listed as belonging to two investment companies, neither of which responded when asked for comment.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Bloody weekend in Memphis leaves nearly a dozen injured including baby; one fatal
- Fire at chemical plant in North Memphis, MFD says
- Shooting in Arkansas leaves 1 dead, 4 injured, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives