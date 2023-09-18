MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a shooting call that occurred during the robbery at a gas station late Sunday night.
A call went into police at around 11 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on Poplar Avenue across from Overton Park at 1923 Poplar Ave.
A 31-year-old man was sent to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
Officers reported that a suspect, wearing a medical mask, black t-shirt, black shoes, jeans and a blue vest, was identified.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
