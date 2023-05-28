MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is dead and four others are injured after a shooting in Marianna, Arkansas, according to the Marianna Police Department (MPD).
Marianna Police Department went to a shooting at the parking lot of O'Reilly Auto Parts on Chestnut Street around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.
According to MPD, with the help of Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division, Olanda Bender, 37, of Jonesboro was sent to Forrest City Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.
Tracy Ewans, 36, of Little Rock was sent to Forrest City Medical Center and then airlifted to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock (UAMS). She is in critical condition.
Jerome Smith, 31, of Little Rock was airlifted to the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis. His condition is unknown.
Markel Ellis, 27, of Lexa was sent to Helena Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to UAMS. He is in critical condition.
Jaquasia Davis, 20, of Marianna was airlifted to UAMS, where she is in critical condition.
Bender, the man who died, was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, where cause of death will be determined.
The investigation is ongoing.
