MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot in Downtown Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
According to MPD, they went to a shooting call around 2:30 p.m., and found a man that had been shot near Union Avenue.
He was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but is now in non-critical condition, MPD said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
