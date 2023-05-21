Shooting on Union

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot in Downtown Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

According to MPD, they went to a shooting call around 2:30 p.m., and found a man that had been shot near Union Avenue.

He was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but is now in non-critical condition, MPD said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

