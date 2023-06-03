Police light

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot in East Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

According to MPD, they went to a shooting call around 5:05 p.m. on Saturday near Stone Ridge Lane and found a man with gun shot wounds.

He was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

