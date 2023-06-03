MEMPHIS Tenn. - One man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD went to the call around 2:25 p.m. on Saturday and found a man with gun shot wounds on Pershing Park Drive.
He was sent to Regional One in non-critical condition, police said.
Officers have two suspects detained on the scene, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- ‘That’s crazy!’ Crooks steal 21 cars from Memphis auto auction site
- Woman dies after crash in North Memphis, police say
- Thieves target auto car shops on Covington Pike
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives