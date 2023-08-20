Police light

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is seriously injured after a shooting in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The shooting happened at Rage Line Road and Frayser Blvd near Walgreens on Sunday around 5:45 p.m., according to MPD.

The man was sent to the hospital in critical condition, MPD said.

The suspects left the scene in a black SUV and a red car.

This is an ongoing investigation.

