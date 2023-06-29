Deadly shooting on Whitney Avenue June 29

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead from gunfire in Frayser early Monday, police said.

A man was taken from the scene around 6 a.m. on Whitney Avenue by Memphis Fire to Regional One Hospital.

He died within a couple of hours, Memphis Police said.

Memphis Police officers at the scene requested additional officers to help control a crowd at the scene of the crime, MPD reported.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

