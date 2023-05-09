MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person shot in Frayser just before midnight Monday was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Memphis Police officers responded to a call on Millbrook Avenue, near Range Line Road and Frayser Boulevard, just after 11:30 p.m.
The man died after being rushed to Regional One Hospital for his injuries, police said.
The incident, according to FOX13 sources, involved an attempted robbery that turned deadly.
Memphis Police said that suspects followed the person into the house and shot them in the head.
According to Memphis Police, three children were inside the home at the time of the shooting.
Our sources tell us that the ages of the children range between 3-10.
FOX13 is working to learn more about this incident.
