MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people have been shot in North Memphis, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
Around 12:22 a.m., on Wednesday, MPD went to a shots fired call in the area of 1000 Jackson Avenue, police said.
MPD were told that the two victims were dropped off at the fire station on Chelsea Avenue.
One person is critical in critical condition, and the other person is in non-critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
