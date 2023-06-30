Shooting on Basswood Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A child was taken to the hospital from the scene of a shooting Thursday night, June 29.

The incident happened about 10:30 p.m. at a residence on Basswood Street in Parkway Village, Memphis Police reported.

One child was sent to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, Memphis Fire Dept. said.

