MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was seriously hurt after a shooting in Raleigh, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the shooting happened near 3400 Austin Peay Highway on Saturday afternoon around 2:35 p.m.
The man was found with a gunshot wound and was sent to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
