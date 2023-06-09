Shooting June 9 at Raleigh-Millington, Egypt-Central Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting in Raleigh early Friday morning sent one man to the hospital, Memphis Police said.

The man was shot near the intersection of Raleigh-Millington and Egypt Central roads, MPD reported.

He went to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The call was made to MPD at 3 a.m.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

