MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman and child was shot in Southeast Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
According to MPD, police went to the area of 5100 Winchester Road around 7:57 p.m., and found a woman and child with a gunshot wound.
Both were rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
