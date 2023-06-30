Police Lights WHBQ

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is seriously injured after a shooting in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Memphis Police went to a shooting call near Wilson Road around 6:23 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was sent to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

