WATCH: Shooting in Whitehaven sends one to the hospital, Memphis Fire says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting overnight, May 22, in Whitehaven left one injured.

The shooting happened at the Creekside Meadows Apartments on West Briarpark Road in Whitehaven sometime before 2:30 a.m. when the call was made to Memphis Police.

One person was sent to Regional One Hospital, Memphis Fire said.

