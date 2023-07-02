MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting in East Memphis left four people injured Sunday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Memphis Police went to 1500 Flamingo Road near Quince and Cherry Road about a shooting call around 5:33 p.m.
According to MPD, they are all in critical condition.
Arkansas State Police said that the pursuit began on I-55 northbound and began shortly before 6 p.m. by MPD.
The pursuit crossed over to Arkansas, and Arkansas State Police joined in the pursuit.
Four men were detained at I40 and the Mound City exit with the assistance of the Arkansas State Police.
No charges are filed, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
