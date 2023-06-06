Police tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A deadly shooting occurred Monday night, June 5, in North Memphis.

Memphis Police responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. on Eldridge Avenue, near the intersection of Chelsea Avenue and North Evergreen Street.

A man with a gunshot wound was found dead at the scene, according to MPD.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

