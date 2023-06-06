MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A deadly shooting occurred Monday night, June 5, in North Memphis.
Memphis Police responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. on Eldridge Avenue, near the intersection of Chelsea Avenue and North Evergreen Street.
A man with a gunshot wound was found dead at the scene, according to MPD.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot with rifle in own Berclair front yard after argument over parking spot, neighbors say
- ‘I couldn’t function’: Crooks with ties to Nigeria steal Memphis woman’s $77K house payment
- NLE Choppa's mom speaks after officials say rapper's 'Dream Court' destroyed by fireworks
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives