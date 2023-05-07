Police Crime Scene Tape WHBQ

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after being shot on May 6, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting near a Marathon gas station on Lamar Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

When MPD arrived at the scene, a man was found and pronounced dead, according to police.

The suspects, according to Memphis Police, drove off in a silver Nissan sedan.

If you have any information regarding this shooting that may lead to an arrest, you are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

