MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after being shot on May 6, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
Memphis Police responded to a shooting near a Marathon gas station on Lamar Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
When MPD arrived at the scene, a man was found and pronounced dead, according to police.
The suspects, according to Memphis Police, drove off in a silver Nissan sedan.
If you have any information regarding this shooting that may lead to an arrest, you are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
