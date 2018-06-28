0 5 dead, several injured in shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper building in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -

At least five people were killed and an “estimated” three people injured after a shooter opened fire Thursday afternoon at the Maryland offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, police said.

A suspect, who was not identified, was in custody after the attack.

Update 7:15 p.m. EDT June 28: The suspect in the Capital Gazette shooting has been identified, according to NBC News.

He was identified using facial recognition software, NBC reported.

BREAKING / NBC News: A 39 year old white male has been positively identified through the use of facial recognition software as the shooter at a newspaper in Annapolis, authorities say.



A court authorized search of the suspect's home is underway. Reported with @jonathan4ny — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) June 28, 2018

The network is also reporting that authorities are searching his home.

Update 6:15 p.m. EDT June 28: Authorities have not released the identity of the shooter and may not know who he is yet. He had no identification on him when he was arrested him at the scene of the shooting.

CBS news reported the suspect had mutilated his finger tips to avoid being identified.

CBS News has learned alleged gunman damaged his fingertips so law enforcement cannot identify him. https://t.co/eWjaC4dGlq pic.twitter.com/6dMeurgxbc — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 28, 2018

Update 5:45 p.m. EDT June 28: Maryland authorities have confirmed that the suspect in the shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper offices was an “adult, white male,” who has not been identified yet. He was carrying a weapon police described as a “long gun.”

A bomb squad is also on site after investigators recovered what they think is an “explosive device,” according to Acting Police Chief Bill Krampf.

"Krampf also said at least three people were injured and that police escorted 170 people safely from the building after the shooting and transported them to a nearby mall."

Officials say they believe at least 3 people were also injured and more than 170 people were evacuated safety from the building where the shooting took place in Annapolis. — Scott Taylor ABC 7 (@ScottTaylorTV) June 28, 2018

Update 5:10 p.m. EDT June 28: As a precautionary measure, the New York Police Department deployed counterterrorism teams to media organizations in the city after a shooter opened fire on the Capital Gazette newspaper offices Thursday.

“These deployments are not based on specific threat information, but rather out of an abundance of caution until we learn more about the suspect and motives behind the Maryland shooting,” John Miller, NYPD’s deputy commissioner for counterterrorism and intelligence, said in a statement. “It has become a standard practice to shift resources strategically during active shooter or terrorist events.”

NYPD statement: "NYPD has deployed counterterrorism teams to media organizations in and around New York City. These deployments are not based on specific threat information, but rather out of an abundance of caution until we learn more about the suspect and motives…" pic.twitter.com/bBTRmTWurV — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) June 28, 2018

Update 5:05 p.m. EDT June 28: President Donald Trump thanked first responders Thursday in the wake of a deadly shooting in Maryland.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” Trump wrote. “Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene.”

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

Update 5 p.m. EDT June 28: Acting Anne Arundel police Chief William Kramph said several people were “gravely injured” in a shooting in Maryland that claimed at least five lives Thursday.

He declined to specify how many people were injured.

“As you can see, this is a very fluid scene,” Kramph said.

Five people were killed and several others were “gravely injured” in a shooting at the Capital Gazette office, according to police. A shooter is in custody. https://t.co/ZTw7BuaNAk — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) June 28, 2018

Officers responded quickly to reports on Thursday afternoon of an active shooter situation on Bestgate Road. Police spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure said officers were on the scene within about a minute of the first report.

“They did engage the suspect,” he said, although he could not say whether officers and the suspect exchanged gunshots.

The suspect, who was not identified, was being interrogated by police on Thursday afternoon.

Update 4:49 p.m. EDT June 28: Acting Anne Arundel police Chief William Kramph told reporters at least five people were killed Thursday in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper.

Several people were also injured, officials said.

Update 4:25 p.m. EDT June 28: President Donald Trump has been briefed about the shooting, CNN reported. The president was in Wisconsin on Thursday.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he was “absolutely devastated” to learn of the shooting in Annapolis.

Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 28, 2018

Update 4:15 p.m. EDT June 28: Anne Arundel police Lt. Ryan Frashure confirmed Thursday afternoon that injuries were reported in a shooting at the Gazette offices but he declined to give details on the number of people injured or the extent of their injuries.

Police say they are still securing the Capital Gazette building. Urging public to avoid area. Reunification center is at Annapolis Mall Lord & Taylor. pic.twitter.com/PVszFojAJD — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) June 28, 2018

He said authorities believe one suspect was in custody after the attack and that officials believe no other people were involved in the attack, which was reported around 2:40 p.m., according to The Baltimore Sun.

Update 3:55 p.m. EDT June 28: Gazette reporter Phil Davis took to Twitter to share information after a shooting happened Thursday afternoon at the newspaper’s offices in Maryland.

I will tweet what I can while I wait to be interviewed by police. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Davis wrote that a single shooter attacked the building Thursday afternoon, shooting through the office’s glass door before opening fire on employees.

“Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad,” Davis wrote.

A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Police did not immediately confirm reports of injuries or deaths as a result of Thursday’s shooting.

Update 3:40 p.m. EDT June 28: Police swept the offices of The Baltimore Sun on Thursday afternoon after a shooting injured several people at the offices of Capital Gazette newspaper.

The newspaper, which owns the Gazette, reported that there was no threat made against the Sun. Police search the building as a precaution.

BPD at @baltimoresun for precautionary sweep in light of Capital-Gazette incident pic.twitter.com/ZduDQAcoDS — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) June 28, 2018

Authorities have provided few details about the shooting. A Gazette reporter told the Sun that multiple people had been shot. The building was evacuated and police were searching it after reports of the shooting surfaced.

Update 3:30 p.m. EDT June 28: Police confirmed on Twitter that they were responding Thursday to a shooting reported at 888 Bestgate Rd.

The building has been evacuated, but officers continued to search it in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

#update confirming active shooter at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis. Building evacuated. Officers continuing to search building. Relocation point is inside Lord and Taylor in the mall. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) June 28, 2018

Authorities did not immediately provide additional information.﻿

Update 3:20 p.m. EDT June 28: According to a report from The Baltimore Sun, the newspaper that owns the Capital Gazette, multiple people were shot.

The exact number of people injured and the extent of their injuries were not immediately known.

Officials with the ATF’s Baltimore office were en route to the scene Thursday afternoon.

BREAKING: ATF Baltimore is responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md. pic.twitter.com/GQ1bMAejzQ — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) June 28, 2018

Original report: WBAL reported that the shooting happened Thursday afternoon in the 800 block of Bestgate Road.

Shooting reported at Annapolis building housing Capital Gazette https://t.co/tw0XCwVIfv pic.twitter.com/eSynGAzrI7 — WBAL Baltimore News (@wbaltv11) June 28, 2018

