MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Margolin Hebrew Academy/Feinstone Yeshiva of the South released a new statement the day after police said a gunman tried to force his way into the school and then fired shots outside of the building.

"We are shocked and saddened by the events that took place at MHA-FYOS yesterday, and incredibly grateful to God that thanks to our school's extensive security measures and the swift response by the Memphis Police Department, everyone is safe. Thank you to the entire Memphis community and our friends around the world for your love and support. We stand united in our commitment to keeping all students and school staff members safe," the statement read.

This statement from the school came less than 24 hours after the incident which brought Memphis Police (MPD) and ATF agents to the school's campus. The school said that the man who tried to enter was unsuccessful and had a confrontation with a contract worker outside, leading him to fire two shots as he ran from the worker and then another two as he drove off.

MPD said that they pulled the man over on McCory Street soon after he fled the school and that, after he jumped out of a red pick-up truck with a gun, he was shot by an officer.

That man was a former student of the school, according to Congressman Steve Cohen.

Immediately following the events on July 31, Margolin Hebrew Academy/Feinstone Yeshiva of the South issued the following statement to parents and staff.

"Dear MHA Family and Friends, Please, be advised that we are currently in a developing active shooter situation. We can confirm that no one has been hurt in any way, and everyone is now safe, thank G-d. Please look out for further communication with additional information to come. In the meantime, our campus is completely closed. We thank you for your understanding. May we all continue to merit Hashem's protection," the statement from Margolin Hebrew Academy Feinstone Yeshiva of the South read.

FOX13 dug through records and found that the school recently upgraded their security measures.

Those security upgrades came as part of an order signed by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in the beginning of 2023 to strengthen school security across the state.