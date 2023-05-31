MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shootout took place at a North Memphis convenient store, leaving multiple people critically injured, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
Officers went to Methodist University and spoke with the nurse who told them that a man was brought to the hospital by a private car, silver Camero, with multiple gunshot wounds to his back.
The man told the officer that his brother was the driver who dropped him off at the hospital.
Officers went to another room in the hospital, and saw another man slumped over on the bed. When officers asked questions about the incident, The other man said he was also shot in the back about two or three times by an unknown person.
The man told officers he does not know why anyone would shoot him because he did not have any problems with anyone. Officers also said the man was very short with officers, causing him to shut down during the investigation.
Officers went to the place where the shooting took place, Tiger Mart in North Memphis, and reviewed the footage.
They saw a white Nissan Maxima with a temporary tag pull behind the victim's white four-door vehicle and started to shoot while they were pumping gas.
Footage also showed one of the victims exiting the driver side of the car to shoot back at the the suspect in the white Nissan Maxima.
There was also a third car on the scene, a silver four-door car that was involved in the shooting, according to officers.
Footage also showed a suspect getting out of the car and started to shoot at both of the Nissan Maximas on the scene.
One man who was wearing a black shirt and khaki pants was seen walking in the parking lot with what appeared to be an assault rifle. At this time, it is unknown if he was involved in the shooting, police said.
Footage also showed all three cars leaving the scene and going in unknown directions.
Officers also went to a separate shooting call at 2248 Chelsea, Fire Station 19, regarding a man being shot.
A concerned citizen called, saying that a white Nissan Maxima was parked in front of the fire station with a man in the back seat.
The concerned citizen also advised that two men exited out of the driver's seat and front passenger side with what appeared to be ski masks over their faces, running northbound on Lambert.
Officers made the scene at Fire Station 19 and found a man in the back seat of the white Nissan Maxima with multiple gunshots to the head. The man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition by Memphis Fire Department.
He was later identified as one of the men involved in the earlier shooting, police said.
After further investigation, officers ran the vehicle's information, TN 460BDNC, and it came back stolen out of Appling Farms from 1616 Kirby. A black backpack was found in the backseat with a pair of white Air Force 1s inside, along with a black Glock extended mag with a laser beam, sitting beside victim. Officers located a total of 5 shell casings on the scene: 1 outside the vehicle, 3 in the backseat, and 1 in the driver's seat.
This is an ongoing investigation.
