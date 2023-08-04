MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Students at Memphis-Shelby County Schools only have one week until school starts.
Desoto County students, on the other hand, just finished up Day 2 of the new school year.
The year started with a road bump, as FOX13 has seen several complaints from parents about bus routes.
FOX13 spoke to Terry McIlroy, a veteran bus driver with more than 15 years of experience at Desoto County Schools, about the cause of the delays.
McIlroy is retired but said there wasn’t a year he worked for the district without seeing a driver shortage.
“It happens every year,” he said. “And this year, from what I can see, is a lot worse.”
McIlroy said in his time driving for the district, he never saw the long pickup and dropoff lines outside schools that most parents are now accustomed to.
“Can you imagine the trouble these people are going through because of the lack of bus drivers?” he said. “That’s the story. Cars, cars, cars, traffic, traffic. Leads to more accidents.”
He said a lack of bus drivers means others have to pick up more routes, which makes the work day longer and harder.
“5 o’clock in the morning, be on the road before 7. Do two or three runs before you can go home. Then, in no time, you’re back again to do your afternoons,” McIlroy said. “It’s a lot of hassle for the drivers.”
McIlroy said even in a district that is fully staffed, he can understand why people wouldn’t want to drive a school bus. He cited everything from the lack of air conditioning to having to keep students in line.
“Fighting and swearing language, you name it. If you can think of it, it will happen on a bus,” he said. “I could stand here all day and tell you stories of what kids are up to on a bus."
He believes bus driver shortages will continue until the position sees a significant pay raise.
“It’s a very thankless job when it comes to that sort of thing,” McIlroy said.
FOX13 reached out to Desoto County Schools to see what the district’s bus driver staffing situation looks like and did not hear back.
MSCS told FOX13 its transportation partner is fully staffed and ready for the first day of school.
