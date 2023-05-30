MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A suspect is wanted for firing a shot at police.
At approximately 6:15 p.m., Memphis Police were in the area of Meadowlake Drive East, off South Mendenhall Road.
Officers saw three men run away on foot, and a foot chase pursued.
Two of the men were detained.
During the chase, the third man fired a shot at police on Elmhurst Avenue, police said.
No injuries were reported, and police did not return fire.
Police set up a perimeter, and are searching for the armed suspect.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Carjacking suspect shoots at officer, who returned fire, police say
- Teen charged in deadly shooting of 'Watermelon Man', officials say
- Shot fired at officer in Hickory Hill, police search for suspect, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives