WATCH: Shot fired at officer in Hickory Hill, police search for suspect, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A suspect is wanted for firing a shot at police.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., Memphis Police were in the area of Meadowlake Drive East, off South Mendenhall Road.

Officers saw three men run away on foot, and a foot chase pursued.

Two of the men were detained.

WATCH: MPD brings out mobile command unit, K-9, helicopter in search of suspect firing shot at police

During the chase, the third man fired a shot at police on Elmhurst Avenue, police said.

No injuries were reported, and police did not return fire.

Police set up a perimeter, and are searching for the armed suspect.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News