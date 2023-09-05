MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Another shooting in broad daylight.
This time, it was at a gas station in East Memphis.
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting at a Kroger gas station that happened early Tuesday morning.
“Seriously in broad daylight?" questioned a community member. "I try to come to the teller in broad daylight, so I don’t have to worry about that."
Community members said they’re startled after finding out what happened at the Kroger gas station on Truse Parkway near Clark Tower.
“It’s scary," a community member said. "There is no safe time or safe place."
Memphis Police arrived on scene just after 9 a.m. and found a 35-year-old man shot multiple times by the store clerk.
Investigators said the man was barred from the store due to him being aggressive with the employees and customers.
A witness told police the victim was throwing stuff at the store clerk then gunshots erupted as she was leaving the store.
Another witness said he tried to keep the suspect and victim apart during the altercation before shots were fired.
“It worries me that people will shoot anywhere and don’t have a guard for any other people for any other safeties or lives. It’s scary,” said a community member.
The 35-year-old was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
As Memphis continues to be the most dangerous city in the U.S., people in the community said "enough is enough."
“I can’t even get my grandkids to come here to visit me because they are afraid there will be a shooting while visiting,” said a community member.
Police said a woman was detained during the time of the shooting.
FOX13 reached out to Memphis Police and they said this is an ongoing investigation.
