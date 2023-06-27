Randle Street shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting Monday night in North Memphis sent one person to the hospital.

One person injured in the incident was sent to Regional One Hospital, Memphis Fire said.

The shooting occurred after 10 p.m. on Randle Street, in North Memphis near North Watkins Street and Vollintine Avenue.

