MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting took place Monday night, June 19, in Binghampton.
Memphis Police officers responded to a call about shots fired at the Lester Community Center, located at 317 Tillman Street, just before 9:30.
Memphis Fire made it to the scene.
No injuries were reported at the scene, police said.
A FOX13 team member at the scene saw about 30 bullet shells outside the center.
The community center is located across and nearby the Tillman Police Precinct station.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shoots, tries to rob victim who gave him a ride, records show
- 'Can't even look away for 2 seconds': Another Memphis mom recalls near child abduction
- Video shows argument between woman with gun, Black family riding 4-wheelers
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives