MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting took place Monday night, June 19, in Binghampton.

Memphis Police officers responded to a call about shots fired at the Lester Community Center, located at 317 Tillman Street, just before 9:30.

Memphis Fire made it to the scene.

No injuries were reported at the scene, police said.

A FOX13 team member at the scene saw about 30 bullet shells outside the center.

The community center is located across and nearby the Tillman Police Precinct station.

